Government has no plans to revise forecast for annual GDP growth in Belarus.
This was stated by the Minister of Economy Dmitry Krutoy. Meanwhile, in the first half of the year our economy grew only by 0.9%. The leader is the construction industry and the inflow of foreign direct investment is almost a billion dollars.
