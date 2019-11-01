EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Alexander Lukashenko signs decree on adjustment of certain provisions in tax legislation

The decree indicates the key points of economic development and monetary policy of Belarus. GDP growth is expected to be less than 3%, exports will increase by 3.5% in 2020. Belarus is expected to attract more than 1.5 billion dollars of foreign investment next year. Monetary policy will be aimed at stabilizing inflation. It is expected to be less than 5% next year. The average salary will be increased by 2.5%. Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on the adjustment of certain provisions in tax legislation. For example, a single proprietor running a retail business is not required to have documents, confirming the purchase, when transporting goods or in a store.

