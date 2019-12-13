Industrial robotization and smart city technologies - Union State develops import-independent projects

From industrial robotization to smart city technologies. The Union State is developing new programs and implementing more and more import-independent solutions. Among the key partners is the state corporation Rosatom. This is both scientific and technical cooperation and production cooperation in the field of digitalization.

Smart city technologies are being developed by Rosatom's division from Smolensk and Moscow to Zheleznovodsk and Tomsk. And soon they will appear in Belarusian cities as well. And it is not only digital platforms for convenient infrastructure or smart transportation. Of the latest know-how, the ecomodule is presented. This is the study of greenhouse gases, cyclic (or green) economy. Work is also underway in the framework of the Clean Water Program.

Anton Zubkov, Deputy Director General of JSC Rosatom Infrastructure Solutions: