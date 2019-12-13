PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Industrial robotization and smart city technologies - Union State develops import-independent projects

From industrial robotization to smart city technologies. The Union State is developing new programs and implementing more and more import-independent solutions. Among the key partners is the state corporation Rosatom. This is both scientific and technical cooperation and production cooperation in the field of digitalization.

Smart city technologies are being developed by Rosatom's division from Smolensk and Moscow to Zheleznovodsk and Tomsk. And soon they will appear in Belarusian cities as well. And it is not only digital platforms for convenient infrastructure or smart transportation. Of the latest know-how, the ecomodule is presented. This is the study of greenhouse gases, cyclic (or green) economy. Work is also underway in the framework of the Clean Water Program.

Anton Zubkov, Deputy Director General of JSC Rosatom Infrastructure Solutions:

"Within the framework of cooperation with Belarus, we are now considering two key areas related to water treatment systems and management of the water supply system for water utilities. In addition, we are jointly developing an alliance program in which we are ready to make a joint product. It is related to intelligent transportation solutions for "smart cities".

