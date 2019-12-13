3.42 RUB
Exports of Mogilev dairy holding grow, geography of supplies expands
The growth of export volumes and the expansion of the geography of product deliveries! This is how Belarusian enterprises responded to the economic sanctions of Europe. Mogilev dairy holding "Babushkina krynka" is an example of that. On September 8, the enterprise was visited by the Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Natalia Kochanova. Almost half of the products manufactured at the plant were sold abroad. Supplies increased by almost 120 %. And investments in our own production amounted to over 3.5 million rubles! The holding now has 7 production sites, including in regional centers. It is especially important for the development of small towns. This was also discussed during the meeting of Natalia Kochanova with the staff of the enterprise.
Today Natalia Kochanova, during her working trip, also met with the leadership of Mogilev Region Executive Committee and considered the appeals of citizens received by the Council of the Republic from Mogilev.
