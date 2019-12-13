Belaruskali industrial and social projects

Belaruskali, an industrial giant in Minsk Region, has produced a record amount of potash fertilizers since the beginning of the year. This is over 11 100 000 tons of products. 90% of fertilizers are exported to 110 countries.



At the same time, the holding is developing social projects. So, for the last 4 years, more than a thousand families of Belaruskali employees have received housing. Soon other employees will receive housing in Salihorsk. Employees of the newest mining and processing plant in Petrikov will be provided with housing at the same time. This is the largest investment project of Belaruskali.



By the way, investments in the new Belaruskali plant in the south of the country have exceeded one billion rubles. The new company will start production next year. It will produce one and a half million tons of potash fertilizers annually.

