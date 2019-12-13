3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Provorov: No freezing of bank deposits planned in Belarus
Any freezing of bank deposits in Belarus is out of the question. This was stated by the Chairman of the Association of Belarusian Banks Mikhail Provorov. Now banks set limits on the amount of deposits withdrawal from the accounts. But this measure is temporary. At the moment, the banks have enough liquidity, but there is an increased demand for cash dollars and euros. At the same time the banks are raising rates on deposits in Belarusian rubles and offer the clients the mechanism of receiving money from the accounts. Also, banks are not considering the possibility of introducing such a mechanism as currency purchase in exchange offices with a passport.
