R. Golovchenko: the EAEU countries need to strengthen cooperation amid the external pressure

"The EAEU countries need to strengthen cooperation in the face of external pressure." This was stated by Roman Golovchenko during the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. It takes place in Kyrgyzstan. The Union development must be based on a solid foundation of internal resources and capabilities. Today it is important to develop common approaches in the search for new growth points in the context of the global climate agenda. In the context of a difficult political situation in the world, the integration participants need to jointly defend a common position on international platforms.

A number of important issues are on the agenda today. The focus is on the implementation of roadmaps for the formation of a common market for organic agricultural products and in the field of transport policy. The parties also discussed a list of restrictions on the domestic market, measures of insurance support for mutual and foreign trade of the member states.

