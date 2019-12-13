Integration issues solved during working visit of Belarus President to Russia December 20

Moreover, both in the format of the Union State, and within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS countries.



The negotiation marathon began with the bilateral meeting between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. The Presidents noted the evident progress in cooperation between our countries, despite a number of unresolved issues in union integration. Belarus and Russia have a single defense space, a common border and customs in the west, there are no problems in the work of our diplomatic corps. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized significant achievements in the social sphere and in economic interaction.



Today's talks are a continuation of the 5-hour Sochi dialogue. The current bilateral dialogue lasted 1,5 hour. The issues in the fields of agriculture, communications, customs, and regulation of the alcohol market were fully agreed on. The parties have not reached a compromise on 3 of the 31 issues: in the oil, gas and tax spheres. Prices will be determined in the coming days. The Head of the State also noted that the parties are satisfied with the results of the dialogue. The Presidents are ready to meet again. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will agree on this in the near future.



The EAEU summit was held in the northern capital of Russia today. The leaders of 5 countries summed up the development of Eurasian integration and also discussed the problems and prospects of work in 2020. Belarus officially became the chairman of the Eurasian Economic Union since January 1. The meeting in a narrow composition lasted 10 minutes. All decisions and documents were signed at the meeting in an expanded composition of the party. The heads of the EAEU countries signed an agreement on pensions in the union, and approved Mikhail Myasnikovich as chairman of the EEC Board. He will start his work on February 1. The leaders summed up the results of this year at the informal summit of the CIS heads in the evening.

