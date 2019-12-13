Construction industry receives President's attention today

Prospects development was discussed at the Palace of Independence. They were identified 2 years ago, and were fixed with the corresponding directive. The profile Minister spoke on the fulfillment of the key tasks. This sector of the economy has managed to avoid falling since the beginning of the year.



The focus is made on the active construction of housing for large families, as well as the construction of rental apartments. The priority in obtaining rental apartments is given to employees of the public sector. The transition to energy efficient housing construction has not been removed from the agenda. Issues on the development of satellite cities also have to be addressed.



The President dwelled on the situation in labor collectives. Enterprises kept on operating during the difficult months of the pandemic. It's important to prevent them from stopping now. The country plans to fulfill all the indicators for the commissioning of housing by the end of the year. About 4 million sq.m. will be built.



