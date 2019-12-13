Employees of agro-industrial complex and processing industry of Belarus celebrate their professional holiday

November 20 is the Agro-Industrial Complex and Processing Industry Workers Day in Belarus. This industry provides a strong basis for our food security.



Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the workers of the agro-industrial complex on their holiday



This year, the country, including farms and private farms, has threshed 10.5 million tons of cereals, pulses, corn and cruciferous crops. The agricultural organizations have harvested 2 million 400 thousand hectares of cereals and leguminous plants with corn, which account for 99% of the harvested area.



A strategic crop for farmers is rape. And today we got a record harvest of this culture, more than 900 thousand tons with the average yield of almost 26 tons per hectare. And the absolute rapeseed record holder in the country was the farm "Niva-2003" in Grodno Region. The yield here is 71.7 quintals per hectare.



Belarusian agrarians are also ready to fully supply the domestic market with fresh vegetables. About 170 thousand tons of them already been procured. The yield was nearly 270 centners per hectare. A special place is given to sugar beets. It was harvested from more than 93 thousand hectares.



