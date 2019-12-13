3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Employees of agro-industrial complex and processing industry of Belarus celebrate their professional holiday
November 20 is the Agro-Industrial Complex and Processing Industry Workers Day in Belarus. This industry provides a strong basis for our food security.
Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the workers of the agro-industrial complex on their holiday
This year, the country, including farms and private farms, has threshed 10.5 million tons of cereals, pulses, corn and cruciferous crops. The agricultural organizations have harvested 2 million 400 thousand hectares of cereals and leguminous plants with corn, which account for 99% of the harvested area.
A strategic crop for farmers is rape. And today we got a record harvest of this culture, more than 900 thousand tons with the average yield of almost 26 tons per hectare. And the absolute rapeseed record holder in the country was the farm "Niva-2003" in Grodno Region. The yield here is 71.7 quintals per hectare.
Belarusian agrarians are also ready to fully supply the domestic market with fresh vegetables. About 170 thousand tons of them already been procured. The yield was nearly 270 centners per hectare. A special place is given to sugar beets. It was harvested from more than 93 thousand hectares.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All