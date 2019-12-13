3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Land reclamation stepped up in Belarus
The work on land reclamation will be stepped up in Belarus. This was stated by Chairman of the Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee Alexander Subbotin. The government is preparing a whole state program. The measures include renewal of the equipment fleet and increase of financing. Vitebsk Region has already received additional 5.5 million rubles for land reclamation. This is the most important issue for the region.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All