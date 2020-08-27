Work of industrial enterprises discussed at presidential meeting

The work of industrial enterprises, export support system, situation in labor collectives, the development and prospects the domestic industry were discussed today at the Palace of Independence.



The industry provides about a third of Belarus' GDP and employs hundreds of thousands of workers. The members of the government, as well as leaders of the country's industrial enterprises, participated in the meeting. The stable operation of these plants is the basis for the stability of the entire economy. The better the companies work and the more they sell, the more money will go to the budget. This provides for salaries, pensions, benefits. The President noted that there were no problems with financing social programs. 2020 is a challenging year. Coronavirus has paused many business contracts, sales of Belarusian products have sagged, and this is a serious issue for our open export-oriented economy.



Almost all branches of industry have added in growth rates, warehouses are gradually being unloaded by the end of 7 months. The President urged to accumulate all forces and add more by the end of the year. Industrial giants must ensure stable product exports. A new five-year plan starts next year.

