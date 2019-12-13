Base salary rate raised from January 1

The New Year has traditionally brought a number of changes to Belarusians. The base value has increased from Br37 to Br40. This figure affects the amount of some benefits, scholarships, taxes and fees, fines, as well as other payments.

And the base salary rate has also increased. Now it is 250 rubles. The previous time it was changed in September, it was also increased. As compared to January 1, 2023, the growth was almost 10%. base salary rate directly affects the remuneration of employees of budgetary organizations, so this is really very good news.

And more about the figures that are going up. The minimum wage has increased in Belarus. Now it amounts to Br626. It's an increase of Br72, i.e. 13%.