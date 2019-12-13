EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Difference in time zones of EAEU partner countries planned to be used to reduce the cost of electricity

In the context of the common electricity market of the EAEU, it is planned to use the difference in the time zones of the partner countries to reduce the cost of electricity. This was announced during an online briefing by the assistant to the Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Board Iya Malkin. The single energy market should be operational from 2025. And the main question is to make energy more affordable for the consumers of the Union of Five.

The foundations and principles for the formation and development of the Common Energy Market have already been laid. Last year the heads of the EAEU states signed an international treaty and an action plan.

