Development of mechanical engineering becomes one of main tasks of state

This was discussed today at the Palace of Independence at the meeting of the President with Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Nazarov and Minister of Industry Petr Parkhomchik.



Approximately every fifth Belarusian is involved in this area and it makes 21% of the country's GDP. Transport, logistics, and other parts of the economy are tied to mechanical engineering, that's why Alexander Lukashenko pays much attention to it. The head of state stressed: if necessary, there will be help, but the main goal is to make profit on our own.



The Belarusian manufacturer knows how to produce a lot of equipment. It is also necessary to improve the quality of the products. After all, it is the main trump card in the export market, the struggle for contracts is as acute as ever. Moreover, domestic equipment is being pressured with the help of not entirely honest methods, like sanctions. Here Alexander Lukashenko offers companies assistance from lawyers and diplomats. The President also drew attention to problem projects: these are paper mills in Shklov and Dobrush, as well as the Svetlogorsk pulp and cardboard mill. Giants, designed to generate good foreign exchange profits, are considered promising.

