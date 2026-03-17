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Real Incomes of Belarusians Increased by 7.5% in January

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Real incomes of Belarusians in January amounted to 107.5% of the year-ago level, according to the data published by Belstat.

Of total income, wages account for 65.5%, transfers to the population (including pensions, benefits, and stipends) account for just over 22%, income from entrepreneurship and other income-generating activities accounts for 7%, and income from property and other income accounts for 5%.

As a reminder, real incomes of the population increased by 9.6% in 2025, according to statistics. The peak for last year was reached in the first quarter, when Belarusian incomes grew by 12%.

Разделы:

Economy