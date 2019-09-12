3.42 RUB
Regional business development councils to work according to uniform rules
Solving the problems of local businesses will be easier. Regional business development councils will now work according to uniform rules. The council of a particular region will include only those entrepreneurs who conduct their activities in its territory. At the same time, public advisory councils will continue to work under the ministries. They will address general industry problems.
Innovations will increase the level of responsibility of local authorities for the conditions for doing business in a particular region. In total, 138 business development councils have been created in Belarus.
