Belarus continues to expand cooperation in the agricultural sector and food security with African countries. On June 4, two meetings with representatives of the Ministries of Agriculture of Zimbabwe and Tanzania were held at the Council of the Republic.

As noted by Council of the Republic Chairperson Natalia Kochanova, Belarus and Zimbabwe can serve as a model for cooperation across the African continent.

Belarus - Zimbabwe: Agricultural Cooperation

Trade turnover between the two countries last year amounted to $26 million. And this is not the limit. Today, cooperation is developing in absolutely all areas. Our countries have signed a roadmap for strategic cooperation for 2026-2030.

Parliamentarians are committed to ensuring this cooperation continues and is as effective as possible. Zimbabwe's agricultural mechanization program is currently progressing quite well; the country is fully self-sufficient in wheat, and even exports.

This was largely made possible by the timely delivery of Belarusian equipment. Grain drying systems are also currently being developed.

Davis Marapira, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Mechanization, and Water Resources Development of Zimbabwe:

"The agreements reached between the presidents of Belarus and Zimbabwe are being successfully implemented. More than 3,000 tractors have been delivered to Zimbabwe, and over 100 Belarusian combine harvesters are now working in our fields, along with grass cutting and forage production equipment. Approximately 70% of the country's population lives in rural areas. And with the help of Belarusian equipment, Zimbabweans will be able to achieve a middle-income level by 2030. Thanks to your tractors and combine harvesters, we can also harvest much larger crops and produce new products. In turn, we would like to expand the supply of oranges, mangoes, avocados, and macadamia nuts to Belarus. Therefore, we are very pleased that cooperation between our countries is only growing."

Belarus - Tanzania: Prospects for Developing Bilateral Cooperation

Prospects for developing bilateral cooperation were also discussed today with the Tanzanian delegation. Trade between our countries last year amounted to over $17 million. This was driven by supplies of Belarusian vegetable oils and meat and bone meal, as well as coffee, flowers, and oilseeds. This visit will give new impetus to cooperation.

Gerald Geoffrey Mweli, Permanent Secretary of the Tanzanian Ministry of Agriculture:

"We are interested in mechanization, meaning tractors, irrigation equipment, assembly equipment, and so on. We have a plan to 2050, a roadmap for agriculture, which includes the use of irrigation technologies to improve soil health. We supply avocados and coffee to Belarus. Discussions we had with our Belarusian colleagues focused on how we can find more markets for our products, including how to increase productivity. We discussed holding a joint business forum, likely in August, between Tanzanian and Belarusian business representatives to examine these issues in detail. And I want to say that, in principle, the government's goal is to provide opportunities for business cooperation."

As a reminder, in 2025, our country, for the first time in its history of independence, achieved a record volume of food and agricultural raw materials exports – reaching $10 billion.