Republican business forum held in Minsk today

It will be the culmination of the 4th Belarusian Business Week. More than 400 representatives of the business community, diplomatic corps, international organizations and specialized departments are among the guests. The agenda includes the implementation of a strategy for the development of small and medium-sized businesses until 2030, as well as the attraction of large business to the regions.



The current forum is designed to preserve the spirit of constructive, frank conversation and exchange of views on a wide range of issues. The participants have prepared a rich program with discussions and round tables. They will present a roadmap of the development of Belarusian entrepreneurship for the coming year, in order to maximally engage the business community and government representatives in discussion of the problems. This form of work has already proved its effectiveness at the level of legislative initiatives.



This year, the index of business optimism in the country has the highest position in the last 6 years.



In addition, all proposals voiced within the forum will be studied in detail. The best initiatives will be included in the project of the National Business Platform of Belarus for the current year. As expected, the 8th Decree will be one of the key topics on today's agenda.



According to the forum participant, measures are being initiated to establish cooperation between large IT companies and regional enterprises to introduce modern technologies there. Today this topic will also be discussed.