Belarusian HTP residents reaffirm their high status at world markets

Belarusian companies, residents of the High-Tech Park have reaffirmed their high status in the world markets. This week Las Vegas has brought together the best innovative companies at CES consumer electronics technology exhibition.

This time Belarus had its two startups among the Innovation Awards laureates.

Teslasuit's smart suit won in the category of virtual and augmented reality. The suit has 6 different systems: from biometric and climate control to motion capture and tactile feedback. It can also be used for scientific research and testing theoretical hypotheses.

The second victor of the exhibition in Las Vegas is FLO, a service of monitoring women's health. It was named the best among software and mobile applications. And this is not by chance, the suits are already used by 28 million women on different continents. And their number is growing. In addition, the company is ready to complement the service with new functions, using artificial intelligence.

These two startups joined the HTP only at the end of last year. The reason is a comfortable working environment for IT companies created by digital decree of the President.