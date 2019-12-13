3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Rogozhnik tells about Belarusian strategy helping to build relations with Bashkortostan
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Alexander Rogozhnik dwelled on the Belarusian strategy helping to build relations with Bashkortostan and what tasks are set, in the program “Main Air”.
The diplomat noted - the strategy chosen in Belarus to work with the Russian Federation has shown its relevance. “Each of the officials is assigned to a certain region,” the ambassador outlined the strategy and explained that any work is based on human relations between people, first of all. In the Republic of Bashkortostan this is especially relevant because the head of the republic has great respect for our country. He and all members of the government pay great attention to working with the Republic of Belarus.
Alexander Rogozhnik:
We have a task to reach the pre-crisis level. This is half a billion dollars.
According to him, there are projects for this. “This is a project to create a joint venture MAZ with the Ufa streetcar and trolleybus plant. This is a project to organize the assembly of caterpillar tractors and much more.”
“I orient all branches of the embassy and consulate general to work in Russia on the entire range of products manufactured in Belarus. We should cover the whole spectrum - from construction to the supply of dairy products, heavy machinery, projects in science, culture, that is, all spheres of life of the state.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All