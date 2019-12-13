Rogozhnik tells about Belarusian strategy helping to build relations with Bashkortostan

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Russia Alexander Rogozhnik dwelled on the Belarusian strategy helping to build relations with Bashkortostan and what tasks are set, in the program “Main Air”.

The diplomat noted - the strategy chosen in Belarus to work with the Russian Federation has shown its relevance. “Each of the officials is assigned to a certain region,” the ambassador outlined the strategy and explained that any work is based on human relations between people, first of all. In the Republic of Bashkortostan this is especially relevant because the head of the republic has great respect for our country. He and all members of the government pay great attention to working with the Republic of Belarus.

Alexander Rogozhnik:

We have a task to reach the pre-crisis level. This is half a billion dollars.

According to him, there are projects for this. “This is a project to create a joint venture MAZ with the Ufa streetcar and trolleybus plant. This is a project to organize the assembly of caterpillar tractors and much more.”