Roman Golovchenko: The government will continue to support the country's sugar industry

The state will continue to support the country's sugar industry. By the end of the year, the government will adopt comprehensive proposals for the development of enterprises, optimization of production chains. This was stated today by Prime Minister during a visit to Slutsk Sugar Processing Plant.



Sugar industry development



The industry has already received tremendous support from the state: in 5 years, more than 250 million dollars has been allocated to modernize the plants. As a result, Belarus became self-sufficient in sugar from its own raw materials and created optimal raw material zones. Now the government supports the plant to bring its products to foreign markets. By the way, exports managed to diversify during the year: the share of the main partner - Russia - has decreased and clients have appeared in new countries.



And today Roman Golovchenko talked to the company staff. Employees were interested in economic issues, as well as youth policy of the state. This topic was of particular interest to young employees after the President's Address to the people and the Parliament.



