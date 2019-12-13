Development of new markets and attracting investors

It is necessary to completely modernize Minsk Tractor Plant by 2030, develop new markets and attract more investors. Today, the Prime Minister discussed the prospects for the development of the enterprise with the Director General of MTZ. Roman Golovchenko noted that the national products must be of high quality, meet the needs of customers, and for this, it is necessary to carry out a complete technical re-equipment of the enterprise.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus: “The challenge is to actually complete the new plant. We need to integrate new sites into the existing structure of the enterprise. Therefore, now the plant is in very intense negotiations with world leaders, equipment suppliers, in order to do this on conditions favorable to the country."



Today, Minsk Tractor Plant is in the top ten world manufacturers of agricultural machinery. Products are sold in more than a hundred countries. This year, the holding intends to assemble over 32 thousand tractors. Most of them will be exported.

