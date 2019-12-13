Roman Golovchenko assesses implementation of investment project at Naftan

Gasoline and high-purity diesel will be available at Naftan from autumn. Now, the construction and installation works at the coking facility are practically completed. The average level of readiness is 98 % The commissioning is in progress. Today, the head of the government assessed the implementation of the investment project as he was visiting several plants. The schedule has shifted slightly, but, as the Naftan management assures, for objective reasons. May was rainy, so the anti-corrosion painting had to be postponed. However, all this will not affect the main task - fuel production in Se ptember.



The launch of this investment project will increase rate of oil b refining to 90%. Once commissioned, the complex will be able to fully meet the country's demand for diesel fuel.

