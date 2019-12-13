Roman Golovchenko: The situation in the real economy of Belarus is stable

New logistics routes and assistance with product sales.The government helps to establish new supply channels in the conditions of sanctions pressure to state and private enterprises. On the whole, the situation in the real sector of the Belarusian economy is stable. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, visiting the rolled steel plant in Miory. Lines have already been launched and the production has started, as well as the issues with the raw material supplies have been solved. Woodworking is also in the government's sight. The Government controls the situation at all the enterprises both in the capital city and in the regions. And decisions are made on a point-by-point basis for one industry or another.