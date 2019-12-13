Roman Golovchenko: EAEU fails to resolve issues of free trade without exceptions and restrictions

A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is currently taking place in Minsk. The Prime Ministers of all 5 EAEU countries gathered in the Belarusian capital. This is the first offline meeting since the beginning of the pandemic.



Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission, also arrived in Belarus. Belarus currently holds the presidency of the Union and stands for fair competition and equal access of goods and services to the common market and barrier-free trade.



As Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko noted at the meeting in a narrow format, the Eurasian Economic Union is not able to resolve issues of free trade without exceptions and restrictions. The parties will discuss the common work on the gas and oil markets, as well as the fight against coronavirus. The Belarusian Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Askar Mamin. Roman Golovchenko said that he believes that a billion dollars trade turnover with Kazakhstan is quite achievable. He urged to put efforts into overcoming the consequences of a decline in business activity.



