Roman Golovchenko meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

The visit of the Belarusian delegation, headed by the Prime Minister, to Syria is over. On the morning of November 24, Roman Golovchenko met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. They discussed the entire range of bilateral relations. The main emphasis was placed on the economy and humanitarian field. Schemes for the supply of goods in the bilateral direction have already been found. This was discussed during the meetings of the Belarusian delegation with the government of Syria. As a result, joint documents were signed. They include facilitation of mutual trade (customs procedures are simplified), organization of the road traffic system, and restoration of residential buildings and social facilities.