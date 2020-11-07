Roman Golovchenko launches cold-rolled steel production line at Miory Metallurgical Plant

Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko launched a line for the production of cold-rolled steel at Miory Metallurgical Plant. This is a unique production facility for Belarus, which became an event at the project stage. The end product of the plant is white tin. It is a modern packing material. Tin for canned food, containers for lacquers and paints, perfumes and cosmetics are made of white tin. Today, Belarusian companies have to buy it abroad in the amount of not less than thirty thousand tons per year.

Miory Metal Products Plant will produce two hundred forty thousand tons of tin per year. This is eight times more than our country needs. The rest is for export.

The construction of a large plant pushed the development of the social sphere: a new hospital opened in Miory, an outpatient clinic and inter-district cardio center are being designed, a modern residential area was built for the specialists of the enterprise.