Russia to deliver sea transshipment complex to Belarus

Russia is considering a possibility of transferring the Bronka sea transshipment complex in St. Petersburg to Belarus. Currently, it is capable of handling more than 3 million tons a year, while the designed capacity of the complex exceeds 20.5 million tons a year. Bronka also provides good conditions for cargo transportation to the ports in the northwest and south of Russia. According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thanks to an intergovernmental agreement on the export of oil products produced in Belarus, 3.5 million tons were shipped through Russian ports last year.