Russia to allocate 105 billion Russian rubles to Belarus for import substitution projects - results of talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin

The talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin in Minsk were very rich and productive. As noted the President of Belarus, the basis for the future breakthrough has been formed. Together, the countries fairly well cope with all the challenges. Those who wanted to undermine the economies of Russia and Belarus have only made things worse for themselves. All sanctions restrictions boomerang on the initiators. And we continue to move forward.

And here is how this way looks in facts and figures. So, mutual trade is growing rapidly. Last year, it was $38.5 billion. And that was the absolute record for the last 9 years. By the end of 2022, the results will be even better. According to the forecast, trade turnover will reach $40 billion. Importantly, Belarusian exports will account for almost half of it.

Presidents have agreed on all the main parameters in the energy sector. Cooperation in the field of peaceful atom is systematically expanding. Construction of the second power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant is expected to be completed next year.

As Alexander Lukashenko said: "Belarus is satisfied with the results of the discussion on the single gas market and the prices for the next three years."

Security of the Union State

Apart from economic issues, a big block of security issues was also discussed. The formation of the single space for defense, cooperation within the CSTO, which will be chaired by Belarus in 2023.

The leaders have also agreed on the training of Belarusian air crews with special munitions. The practice of regular joint exercises and mutual arms supplies will continue. Iskander and S-400 complexes have already been handed over to Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

"This is not a threat to anyone. I have told you several times in St Petersburg, Moscow and Sochi that we have major concerns about tension along the perimeter of the Union State's borders, particularly in the west. And we needed to secure the Belarusian state. You have made a decisive and very important step in supporting Belarus. Once again, I thank you very much. "