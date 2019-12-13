Growth of exchange trade in first quarter of 2022 amounts to 21%

The growth of the exchange trade in Belarus exceeded 20% in the first quarter of this year. Last year was a record-setting year - the turnover exceeded 4 billion dollars. If in 2021 the basis of trading was made up by timber products, this year the exchange has focused on the supply of agricultural goods and metal products because of sanctions. New segments of the exchange commodity market also appeared: trade in oil products for export and sale of lumber products and cement supply in the domestic market.



Alexander Osmolovski, Сhairman of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange:



“It is wrong to think that the exchange is focused only on Russian business. The People's Republic of China is interested in Belarusian agricultural products on the exchange floor, there is interest from Pakistan, India, and Libya. There is a wide range of demand, and the main thing is to take advantage of it.”



Given the geopolitical situation, the EAEU is facing the issue of forming a common commodity exchange market including the creation of its own pricing system in national currencies.



