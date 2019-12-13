Belshina's confident in occupying its market positions

In Belarus, the weather conditions are still favorable for working in the fields. The Prime Minister inspected the yield and harvest rates in Mogilev Region. Belshina was also paid attention to. Several investment projects are being implemented at the plant. New lines are being put into operation in stages. Today it is important for this production to reduce the debt burden and ensure the maximum production capacity.



The government has encouraged the development strategy of Belshina for 5 years. An international consulting company was involved in its development. The necessity was dictated by the realities. The development of the enterprise was restrained by the previous debts. And a new product was needed. Among the main sales markets outside, they identified Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. Despite the competition, the leadership is confident that the company will occupy its positions.



By the end of the year, it is planned to reach 30 % of the load on new lines, 100 % by 2023, and then produce 26 500 pieces a year.



