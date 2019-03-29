Minsk region authorities sign agreements with Chongqing, China

The Slutsk cheese-making plant and the Molodechno meat company got into the big financial flow of the new Silk Road. Agreements on the supply of products of these companies to China were reached during the official visit of Chinese authorities to Minsk region. In this case, the supply of meat will be carried out without intermediaries. A representative office of the Molodechno company has opened in the largest city in the world, Chongqing.