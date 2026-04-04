Russians bulk buying up apartments in Minsk

In the first month of spring, 126 real property units were registered under Real Estate Purchase Agreements to Russian citizens. Thus, almost one in ten transactions last month was completed by Russian citizens.

The State Property Committee cited several factors why our capital is increasingly attracting neighbors. First, there are no transaction restrictions. This means that Russian citizens can not only buy housing but also sell it, invest in it, rent it out, bequeath it, or give it as a gift. Another aspect is employment guarantees. Given that the Union State provides equal rights, many Russians are moving to Minsk for permanent employment.