Number of relevant issues discussed at meeting of Belarus President with leadership of Council of Ministers

This year's first meeting of the President with the government leadership raised a number of issues ranging from the system of procurement and housing management to the financial literacy of Belarusians.

The main thing is that the proposed innovations could solve the existing problems. So, in order to exclude the unfair intermediation, "gray schemes" and improve the procurement system (this has been repeatedly pointed out by the head of state), the government has prepared the corresponding draft decree. According to Alexander Lukashenko, it is important to ensure uninterrupted operation of enterprises with simultaneous savings. The proposed approaches will make it possible to save about one billion rubles for the budget in the first year of their implementation. Each innovation was thoroughly discussed.

The draft decree was generally approved by the head of state. Now a few technical details are left to be adopted. By the end of February, the document must be submitted to the President for his signature. The end of February the draft decree should be submitted to the President for his signing. The issue of creating the Ministry of digital development and communication was brought back to the meeting.

It is proposed to open it on the basis of the existing Ministry of Communications. It's important that the digital sphere not only improved the everyday life of Belarusians, but also increased their welfare through high-efficiency production.

The draft decree to toughen the responsibility of HOA board has also been prepared. One more issue was brought up by the events of 2020. The project of the decree about toughening of responsibility of chairmen of boards of housing associations for operation and safety of the general property was prepared.