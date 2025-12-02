Belarus has gained the ability to freely trade its dairy products in Algeria, says Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov. Supplies of powdered milk and whey form the core of trade.

As an aside, total trade between the two countries increased 16-fold in 2024 and now comes to $50 million. Algeria is a major economic player in Africa. It is the continent's largest country by land area, with a population of 45 million. The market is vast, as are the opportunities for cooperation.