3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Labor pensions in Belarus to increase by 10% from August 1
Labor pensions will go up in Belarus. From August 1, they will rise by 10%. The relevant decree was signed today by the President.
Belarusian rubles 1.4 billion will be allocated for payments in August. More money will go to 2.3 million Belarusian pensioners. This is the second increase in payments this year. The first was in March. Then the pensions rose by 7%.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All