More than half of all substandard oil displaced from the Belarussian section of Druzhba pipeline

A little more than half of the total volume of dirty oil was driven out of the Belarusian section of Druzhba back to Russia. It was replaced by high-quality raw materials. The Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko announced this today at a joint meeting of both houses of parliament.

But the government doubts that our country will manage to catch up with the transit volumes planned for the year. Earlier, about fifty million tons of raw materials passed through Belarus annually.