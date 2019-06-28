3.39 RUB
More than half of all substandard oil displaced from the Belarussian section of Druzhba pipeline
A little more than half of the total volume of dirty oil was driven out of the Belarusian section of Druzhba back to Russia. It was replaced by high-quality raw materials. The Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko announced this today at a joint meeting of both houses of parliament.
But the government doubts that our country will manage to catch up with the transit volumes planned for the year. Earlier, about fifty million tons of raw materials passed through Belarus annually.
Today, Naftan is loaded with raw materials only by 65%. Minsk and Moscow agreed on additional supplies of one hundred thousand tons, including by rail. Partners continue to assess the damage from the supply of dirty oil. If the parties do not agree, the issue of compensation will be decided by the court.
