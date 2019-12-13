S. Gunko: Sanctions stimulate Belarus to look for alternative ways of development

Sanctions stimulate Belarus to look for alternative ways of development. The First Deputy Minister of Industry stated that. Sergei Gunko noted that positive dynamics persist in conditions of economic pressure and a difficult epidemiological situation in the industry. Exports to non-CIS countries, Russia, Europe and America have increased. Last year, contracts for the supply of our products to Zimbabwe were implemented. The African market remains one of the most promising.



Profit from product sales amounted to 975 billion rubles, an increase of more than 2 times to the corresponding level of January-June 2020 is noticed.



