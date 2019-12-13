Highest price increase in Belarus registered for cars and spare parts

Chairman of the National Statistical Committee of Belarus noted that it is difficult to talk about any surprise when prices of certain goods go up, but there is a moment of indignation. "These are imported goods, such as cars, spare parts. When the price is not calculated on the cost of production, but inflated at their discretion."



And indeed, all of these goods registered the highest price increases. "For example, the prices of cars have increased by 1.5 times," Inna Medvedeva states the fact. - And if nothing is done, it will be higher".



