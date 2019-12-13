St. Petersburg interested in supplies of Belarusian buses and elevators

Belarus enters a new stage with important projects. On the City Day Minsk receives foreign guests and enters a new trade and economic level with its partners. The expansion of areas of cooperation with the northern capital of Russia was discussed during a working meeting in Minsk City Executive Committee. Mayor Vladimir Kukharev and Vice-Governor of St. Petersburg Valery Moskalenko focused their attention on import substitution.



The City on the Neva is interested in supplies of Belarusian buses and elevators. The prospects are also seen in the creation of joint productions of dairy products, such as cheese. Minsk companies have long been supplying cement, integrated circuits and trucks to St. Petersburg.



In total, more than 15 official delegations will arrive in the Belarusian capital. They include the representatives of Russia, Armenia and Kazakhstan.



