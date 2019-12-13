3.43 RUB
Sanction stubbornness - Latvia continues to block Russian fertilizers
Latvia continues to block Russian fertilizers delivered for the poorest countries. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there are about 280 thousand tons of fertilizers in the ports of the Baltic States, Belgium and the Netherlands. Most of it got stuck in Latvia. Russia bears all the expenses for transporting the products to the needy countries. So far Russia, has managed to unblock a 20 tons load of fertilizers in the Netherlands. The Dutch authorities, despite the sanctions, gave the go-ahead for the export of the product to Malawi. It took more than two months to achieve this deal, said the Foreign Ministry. Riga refuses to cooperate for political reasons. The sanctioned fertilizers remain in ports, despite forecasts of a global decline in agricultural production and the threat to food security in the poorest corners of the world. For example, according to the African Development Bank, millions of Africans will be on the brink of starvation in 2022 because of fertilizer shortages.
