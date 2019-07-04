Supply of clean Russian oil to Belarusian Naftan starts today

The supply of raw materials was restored immediately after cleaning one of the branches of the pipeline leading to the processing plant. Dirty raw materials were pushed back to Russia. The new batch meets all standards. This was confirmed by an accredited laboratory.



After the state of emergency in the Druzhba pipeline, the plant worked at 65 percent of its capacity due to lack of clean oil. The pipeline Unecha-Polotsk was filled with dirty raw materials and stood idle.