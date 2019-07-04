3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Supply of clean Russian oil to Belarusian Naftan starts today
The supply of raw materials was restored immediately after cleaning one of the branches of the pipeline leading to the processing plant. Dirty raw materials were pushed back to Russia. The new batch meets all standards. This was confirmed by an accredited laboratory.
After the state of emergency in the Druzhba pipeline, the plant worked at 65 percent of its capacity due to lack of clean oil. The pipeline Unecha-Polotsk was filled with dirty raw materials and stood idle.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All