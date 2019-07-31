Official visit of President of Uzbekistan to Belarus starts today

Shavkat Mirziyoyev's plane landed at Minsk National Airport at about 17.00. The program of the visit is very extensive. Today the leader of the Central Asian Republic laid flowers at the Victory Monument, and tomorrow he will hold official talks with the President of Belarus in the Palace of Independence. It is planned that the Heads of State will discuss a wide range of issues, including the development of economic cooperation.



In recent years, Minsk and Tashkent have significantly improved the political and economic relations. The countries looked at each other in a new way after Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Tashkent in September last year.



Belarus and Uzbekistan rely on the development of regional cooperation and educational programs. It is also planned to open a trading house in Mogilev. Representatives of the delegation also visited Alexandria, the homeland of the President.



Experts believe that by the end of this year, the trade turnover could reach almost half a billion dollars.



