Installation of exhibits at Belagro platform to begin today

The largest agro-industrial forum will feature about 630 companies from nearly 30 countries. They will present samples of modern and retro-technology, achievements of plant and animals breeders. The program includes a demonstration of technology, master classes and competitions. The exhibition starts on Tuesday, June 4. It will be located at Globus Park trade and logistics center. Free buses will run from Malinovka subway station. The entrance to the exhibition is free.