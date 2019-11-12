XXV ProdExpo International Exhibition opens today

More than 200 manufacturers and retail chains of Belarus, CIS countries and the European Union will exhibit their products. The XXV ProdExpo International Exhibition will open today. Blitz-negotiations of buyers with manufacturers and suppliers of food and drinks will be held for the first time within the framework of the business program. The main theme is the expansion of exports and increasing the competitiveness of Belarusian products. The most spectacular event will be the International Culinary Cup. This is a competition of professional chefs and confectioners. The exhibition runs until the end of the week.