Agriculture becomes number one issue worldwide

Important instructions to the agricultural sector were given in the Palace of Independence. The field work in the country is almost completed, but it's time to prepare the soil for a new season to repair all machinery for the early sowing season. Another strategic task for the near future is land reclamation.



One often hears reproaches, saying that agriculture is not a presidential issue. It is disputable. Today agriculture is the number one issue all over the world.



The pandemic has exacerbated the problem of hunger in the world. The UN estimates: this year, about 270 million people will face food shortages (a figure almost twice the pre-pandemic level), and more than 45 million people are on the brink of starvation. Food prices are also on a record. They grow by a third over a year. Analysts have already dubbed the coming 2022 the year of "food disaster." The President allowed the uncontrolled export of products abroad: they would be strictly punished for that. Our people are a priority!



