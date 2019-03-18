EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IV Week of Belarusian Entrepreneurship starts today

This year, the focus is made on work in the regions. Business dialogue with local administrations is one of the main components of the Week. The participants will pay attention to the younger generation - successful entrepreneurs will speak to university students, some of them organize excursions to their enterprises. On Wednesday, the National Business Forum will be held at the National Library. This time it will replace the usual format of the Assembly of business circles. Participants will discuss the implementation of the Strategy for the development of small and medium-sized businesses until 2030, as well as attracting large businesses to the regions.

Key decisions of the forum will form the basis of the National Business Platform of Belarus - 2019. This is a kind of road map for the development of entrepreneurship, which will be presented to the authorities. The forum will also present an updated index of business optimism.

