3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IV Week of Belarusian Entrepreneurship starts today
This year, the focus is made on work in the regions. Business dialogue with local administrations is one of the main components of the Week. The participants will pay attention to the younger generation - successful entrepreneurs will speak to university students, some of them organize excursions to their enterprises. On Wednesday, the National Business Forum will be held at the National Library. This time it will replace the usual format of the Assembly of business circles. Participants will discuss the implementation of the Strategy for the development of small and medium-sized businesses until 2030, as well as attracting large businesses to the regions.
Key decisions of the forum will form the basis of the National Business Platform of Belarus - 2019. This is a kind of road map for the development of entrepreneurship, which will be presented to the authorities. The forum will also present an updated index of business optimism.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko notes that thanks to labor unity, Belarusians have independence
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All