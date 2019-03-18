IV Week of Belarusian Entrepreneurship starts today

This year, the focus is made on work in the regions. Business dialogue with local administrations is one of the main components of the Week. The participants will pay attention to the younger generation - successful entrepreneurs will speak to university students, some of them organize excursions to their enterprises. On Wednesday, the National Business Forum will be held at the National Library. This time it will replace the usual format of the Assembly of business circles. Participants will discuss the implementation of the Strategy for the development of small and medium-sized businesses until 2030, as well as attracting large businesses to the regions.