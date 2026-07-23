In Belarus, the issues of the harvest campaign have always been issues of national security. The agricultural sector here is not simply an industry — it is the foundation of sovereignty. While many countries remain critically dependent on external food supplies, Belarus consistently relies on its own resources.

This is why the agro-industrial complex is undergoing continuous modernization: precision farming, digital monitoring of machinery and unmanned technologies. Such an approach makes it possible not only to gather consistently high yields but also to increase volumes year after year.

At a recent conference call chaired by the head of state, the main task was clearly formulated: the harvest must proceed without disruptions, and the results must be no worse than last year’s. According to the government, the projected gross grain harvest exceeds 11 million tons.

Technical readiness stands higher than a year ago — at 99 percent. Nearly 7,000 grain harvesters have been deployed to the fields, supplemented by another 400 of the latest machines.

Alexander Lukashenko demanded an acceleration of the pace: starting next week, at least 6 percent of the sown area must be harvested daily. Special responsibility has been placed on drying facilities. Because of unstable weather, virtually every grain will have to pass through grain dryers to prevent losses. The president’s key requirement is technological discipline and the presence of managers directly in the fields rather than behind office windows.

“Today, on the post-Soviet space, our country is probably the only one that fully provides itself with its own food products. We import only those items that, due to our geographical location, we cannot grow ourselves. Everything else we produce and sell. The results of 2025 showed that we traditionally have a high export potential. Today Belarus occupies leading positions on the international food market. This is confirmed by the 2025 figures, when we entered the top 5 countries exporting dairy products and the top 15 for meat products,” noted Andrei Balysh, deputy chairman of the Permanent Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The figures confirm the upward trend. In 2021 the country harvested about 9 million tons of grain, in 2022 — 10 million, in 2023 — 9.5 million, and in 2024 — already 10.3 million tons. Last year brought a record of more than 11 million tons. The target for this season is set no lower.

Every region is fighting its own battle for the harvest. Traditionally, the top three leaders both in yield and total grain threshed are the Minsk, Grodno and Brest regions. These same regions are expected to claim the top places in the country’s main agricultural competition, the results of which will traditionally be summed up at the republican “Dozhinki” festival.

For the people working in the fields today, the harvest is also a real opportunity to earn a decent living. Payment is piece-rate — per ton of grain threshed — and a machine operator’s earnings cannot fall below the average wage on the farm. As the saying goes, those who love to work have something to be proud of.

Working without risk to health is another strict priority. According to the Ministry of Health, before the start of the harvest all machine operators underwent mandatory medical examinations, and daily pre-shift checks are conducted in the fields. Over the past five years, the level of workplace injuries in agriculture has been reduced by 14 percent.

The main days of the harvest still lie ahead. As the President emphasized, the coordinated work, discipline and care for every worker will determine both the loaf of bread on the table and the foreign-currency revenue from exports.