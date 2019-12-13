Seliverstov: Belarus expects to receive about 1.3 billion Russian rubles of reverse excise tax on oil in 2023

According to the agreement between Belarus and Russia, Belarusian refineries in 2024 expect to receive 2.1 billion Russian rubles of reverse excise duty on oil, such a figure was announced in Parliament. Whether there are transfers this year and what amount we're talking about, said Finance Minister of Belarus Yuri Seliverstov.

The agreement has come into force since the new year and is working, says the head of the department. "So far it is tied to the cost of oil in a certain way. This year, we think it will be about Br1.3 billion. In general, an impressive amount that comes to us and helps our refineries to be on an equal footing with Russian producers of petroleum products," the minister said.